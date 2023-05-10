Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (47-35) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were beaten by the Heat on Monday, 109-101. Brunson scored 32 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler paced the winning squad with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 11 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 24 4 3 1 0 3 Julius Randle 20 9 3 0 0 1

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is tops on the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also averaging 4.1 assists.

Brunson paces his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 22.7 4.1 5.2 1.5 0.1 1.7 RJ Barrett 19.3 4.2 3.1 1 0.1 1.8 Josh Hart 11.1 8.3 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9 Mitchell Robinson 7 10 0.8 0.8 2.2 0 Julius Randle 12.7 6.7 2.8 0.4 0.1 1.2

