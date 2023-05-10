Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (47-35) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks were beaten by the Heat on Monday, 109-101. Brunson scored 32 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler paced the winning squad with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|32
|4
|11
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|24
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is tops on the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also averaging 4.1 assists.
- Brunson paces his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|22.7
|4.1
|5.2
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|RJ Barrett
|19.3
|4.2
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|1.8
|Josh Hart
|11.1
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|Mitchell Robinson
|7
|10
|0.8
|0.8
|2.2
|0
|Julius Randle
|12.7
|6.7
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|1.2
