Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on May 8, Robinson posted six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 109-101 loss against the Heat.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 7 Rebounds 8.5 9.4 10 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 17.8 PR 14.5 16.8 17



This season, Mitchell Robinson has made 3.2 shots per game, which adds up to 5.5% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 33 6 7 1 0 2 1 5/6/2023 14 2 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 21 6 5 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 34 7 14 0 0 2 0 3/29/2023 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

