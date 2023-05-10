MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, May 10
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles is a game to catch on a Wednesday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) play host to the Colorado Rockies (15-22)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.310 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|8.5
The New York Yankees (20-17) play host to the Oakland Athletics (8-29)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.313 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-223
|+183
|9.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) host the Detroit Tigers (16-19)
The Tigers will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.246 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|7.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15)
The Dodgers will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+140
|8
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Seattle Mariners (18-18) play the Texas Rangers (21-14)
The Rangers will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.271 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+159
|7
The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) face the Miami Marlins (18-19)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.408 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+123
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (16-19) play the Washington Nationals (15-21)
The Nationals will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (17-19) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (21-15)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (20-17) play the Houston Astros (18-18)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.264 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9.5
The Baltimore Orioles (23-13) host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8)
The Rays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|9.5
The Cincinnati Reds (15-20) play host to the New York Mets (17-19)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.307 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.237 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+137
|9
The Atlanta Braves (25-11) play host to the Boston Red Sox (21-16)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
The Kansas City Royals (10-27) host the Chicago White Sox (13-24)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.261 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (17-19) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|8
The Minnesota Twins (19-17) host the San Diego Padres (19-17)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.233 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-128
|+109
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.