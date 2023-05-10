Quentin Grimes NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 10
Quentin Grimes will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Grimes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.3
|10.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|2.8
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|15
|PR
|13.5
|14.5
|13.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|2.0
Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat
- Grimes is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.
- Grimes is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Grimes' Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|42
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|5/6/2023
|22
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|26
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|36
|23
|8
|4
|5
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|26
|22
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|25
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|37
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
