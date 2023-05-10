The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, will play at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 8, Barrett produced 24 points in a 109-101 loss against the Heat.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Barrett, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 19.3 Rebounds 4.5 5 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.1 PRA 27.5 27.4 26.6 PR 24.5 24.6 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barrett's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per contest.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 35 24 4 3 3 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 1 2 0 0 5/2/2023 38 24 3 3 5 0 0 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

