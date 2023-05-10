Wednesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (20-17) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (8-29) at 12:35 PM ET on May 10. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Yankees, who are favored by our model.

The probable starters are Jhony Brito (2-3) for the Yankees and Kyle Muller (1-2) for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 18 (64.3%) of those contests.

New York has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 157 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

