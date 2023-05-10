The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker hit the field at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 48 total home runs.

New York ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .399.

The Yankees are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

New York has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).

The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

Yankees batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

New York's 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.07 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this season, Brito has not registered a quality start.

Brito will look to secure his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah

