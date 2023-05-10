Esteury Ruiz rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Oakland Athletics' (8-29) game versus the New York Yankees (20-17), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (2-3, 6.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Kyle Muller (1-2, 6.62 ERA).

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (2-3, 6.07 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-2, 6.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (2-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.07 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .267 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, Brito has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts, Brito has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller (1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.

So far this season, Muller has not recorded a quality start.

Muller will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

