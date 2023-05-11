Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York with 27 hits, batting .273 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 17 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In five games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 60.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.95 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
