After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has two triples, three home runs and a walk while batting .429.

Bader is batting .588 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Bader has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in 37.5% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had an RBI in five games this season (62.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

