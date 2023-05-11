Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|24.5
|30.6
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|13.1
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|9.5
|PRA
|53.5
|46.1
|53.2
|PR
|44.5
|36.3
|43.7
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per game, third in the league.
- The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|38
|29
|13
|12
|2
|2
|1
|5/7/2023
|39
|53
|4
|11
|2
|1
|0
|5/5/2023
|42
|30
|17
|17
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
