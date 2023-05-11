Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) taking on the New York Yankees (21-17) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (2-2, 4.35 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This season, New York has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (168 total), New York is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule