Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 51 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

New York has scored 168 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

New York has the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman

