When the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) and New York Yankees (21-17) square of in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, May 11, Drew Rasmussen will get the ball for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Domingo German to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Yankees' game versus the Rays but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 28-8 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.