You can see player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 19 walks and 17 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .258/.346/.470 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 42 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a .302/.388/.468 slash line on the year.

Rizzo brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 10 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Rasmussen Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rasmussen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees May. 6 5.2 2 0 0 6 2 at White Sox Apr. 30 5.0 9 3 3 3 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .310/.373/.552 so far this year.

Franco has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 40 hits with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashed .317/.428/.579 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

