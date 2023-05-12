Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) square off against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Wednesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 112-103, led by Jalen Brunson with 38 points. Butler was the top scorer for the losing side with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19 7 9 4 2 0 Bam Adebayo 18 8 2 1 1 0 Duncan Robinson 17 1 1 2 0 5

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 38 9 7 0 0 4 RJ Barrett 26 7 2 0 1 3 Julius Randle 24 5 5 1 0 4

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.2 assists.

Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is putting up team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is contributing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 28.7 5.8 5 1.7 0.8 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 26.5 5 5.9 1.5 0.1 2.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.6 9.2 3.7 1 0.6 0 RJ Barrett NY 20.1 4.7 3 0.9 0.2 2 Julius Randle NY 15.1 7.2 3.3 0.5 0.1 1.6 Kyle Lowry MIA 10 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.9 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.