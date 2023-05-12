Jalen Brunson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 12
Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.
We're going to break down Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.0
|26.5
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.5
|5.0
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|5.9
|PRA
|39.5
|33.7
|37.4
|PR
|32.5
|27.5
|31.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.1
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat
- Brunson has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 16.3% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101.0 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|48
|38
|9
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5/8/2023
|44
|32
|4
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|38
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5/2/2023
|39
|30
|5
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4/30/2023
|40
|25
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|30
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|37
|25
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|35
|25
|2
|8
|3
|0
|2
