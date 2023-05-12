Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 10, Brunson produced 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 112-103 win versus the Heat.

We're going to break down Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.0 26.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 5.0 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 39.5 33.7 37.4 PR 32.5 27.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.1



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

Brunson has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 16.3% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101.0 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 48 38 9 7 4 0 0 5/8/2023 44 32 4 11 2 0 1 5/6/2023 38 20 6 8 0 0 0 5/2/2023 39 30 5 2 6 0 2 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

