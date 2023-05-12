Josh Hart will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 112-103 win over the Heat, Hart put up two points.

We're going to break down Hart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 10.3 Rebounds 5.5 7.8 7.4 Assists -- 3.8 2.3 PRA -- 21.4 20 PR 12.5 17.6 17.7 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

Hart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 9 2 2 1 0 0 0 5/8/2023 22 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 38 15 12 2 2 0 1 5/2/2023 32 14 11 9 2 0 1 4/30/2023 43 10 8 4 0 1 0 3/29/2023 29 13 8 3 1 0 2 3/22/2023 30 12 4 3 2 1 2 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

