The New York Knicks are 6-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)

Knicks (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (207)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (20%) than New York (3-4-2) does as a 6+-point underdog (33.3%).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York scores 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

