Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 6-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (207)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (20%) than New York (3-4-2) does as a 6+-point underdog (33.3%).
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York scores 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.
- New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.
