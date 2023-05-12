The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-6) 207.5 -245 +205
BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 207.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Heat (-6) 207.5 -250 +200
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -210 +180

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 15.4 more points than this contest's total.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 27.5 -115 24.0
Julius Randle 22.5 -115 25.1
RJ Barrett 20.5 -125 19.6
Quentin Grimes 10.5 -105 11.3
Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

