The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 15.4 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 27.5 -115 24.0 Julius Randle 22.5 -115 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -125 19.6 Quentin Grimes 10.5 -105 11.3 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Julius Randle or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.