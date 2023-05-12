Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-6)
|207.5
|-245
|+205
|BetMGM
|Heat (-6.5)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Heat (-6)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-210
|+180
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 15.4 more points than this contest's total.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|27.5
|-115
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|22.5
|-115
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|20.5
|-125
|19.6
|Quentin Grimes
|10.5
|-105
|11.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.5
|+105
|7.4
