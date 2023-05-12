The Miami Heat will meet the New York Knicks in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Heat vs. Knicks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 on the road.

New York is giving up fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).

The Knicks average 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than away (22.4).

Knicks Injuries