You can see player prop bet odds for Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others on the Miami Heat and New York Knicks ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at FTX Arena.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (-128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Randle on Friday is 1.6 lower than his scoring average of 25.1.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 4.5 (-143) 6.5 (-139) 2.5 (-120)

Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game average is 3.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Brunson has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-143)

The 17.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Adebayo has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 4.5 (-143) 6.5 (-139) 2.5 (-120)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 5.6 less than his over/under on Friday (28.5).

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Butler's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

