The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is 208.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 70 games this season that ended with a combined score over 208.5 points.
  • New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).
  • The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.