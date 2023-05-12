The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is 208.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 70 games this season that ended with a combined score over 208.5 points.

New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 70 85.4% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

