Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is 208.5 for the matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 70 games this season that ended with a combined score over 208.5 points.
- New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.
- New York has a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|70
|85.4%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).
- The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
