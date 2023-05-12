See the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently includes four players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Heat vs. Knicks with Fubo!

The Knicks will seek another victory over the Heat after a 112-103 win on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks in the win with 38 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 19 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed Knicks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Back), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Knicks are averaging 100.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.