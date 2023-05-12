Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) play the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Knicks on Wednesday, 112-103. Butler scored 19 in a losing effort, while Jalen Brunson led the winning squad with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 38 9 7 0 0 4 RJ Barrett 26 7 2 0 1 3 Julius Randle 24 5 5 1 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.

Brunson is No. 1 on the Knicks in assists (6.2 per game), and produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 26.5 5 5.9 1.5 0.1 2.1 RJ Barrett 20.1 4.7 3 0.9 0.2 2 Julius Randle 15.1 7.2 3.3 0.5 0.1 1.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.9 9.1 0.8 0.9 1.5 0 Josh Hart 10.3 7.4 2.3 0.8 0.2 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.