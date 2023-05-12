Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 115
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Lakers have put together a 40-39-3 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.
- As a 3-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 13-10-1 against the spread compared to the 8-10 ATS record Golden State racks up as a 3-point underdog.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- This season, the Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.
- Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.
Warriors Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the league offensively (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st on defense (117.1 points allowed).
- With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).
- Golden State takes 52.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.5% of Golden State's buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.5% are 3-pointers.
