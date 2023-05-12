The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 112-103 win over the Heat, Robinson totaled eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

We're going to break down Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 6.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.4 9.1 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 16.8 PR 14.5 16.8 16



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Heat

Robinson is responsible for taking 3.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Robinson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 26 8 11 2 0 0 2 5/8/2023 33 6 7 1 0 2 1 5/6/2023 14 2 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 21 6 5 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 34 7 14 0 0 2 0 3/29/2023 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.