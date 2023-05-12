Quentin Grimes NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 12
Quentin Grimes and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
With prop bets available for Grimes, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.3
|7.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|2.6
|Assists
|2.5
|2.1
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|12
|PR
|13.5
|14.5
|10.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|1.7
Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat
- Grimes is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.
- He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per contest.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|48
|8
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5/8/2023
|42
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|5/6/2023
|22
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|26
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|36
|23
|8
|4
|5
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|26
|22
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|25
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|37
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
