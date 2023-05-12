Quentin Grimes and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 win against the Heat, Grimes put up eight points, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Grimes, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 7.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.1 1.5 PRA -- 16.6 12 PR 13.5 14.5 10.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.7



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Grimes is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.

He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per contest.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 48 8 4 5 2 2 2 5/8/2023 42 9 5 2 3 0 2 5/6/2023 22 8 1 0 1 0 1 5/2/2023 26 3 3 0 0 1 0 4/30/2023 10 4 0 0 1 0 1 3/29/2023 36 23 8 4 5 0 1 3/22/2023 26 22 2 1 6 0 0 3/3/2023 25 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 37 17 4 3 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.