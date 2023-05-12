RJ Barrett NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 12
RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Below, we look at Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|19.6
|20.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|4.7
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|3.0
|PRA
|28.5
|27.4
|27.8
|PR
|25.5
|24.6
|24.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.0
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat
- Barrett is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.
- He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- On the boards, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.
RJ Barrett vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|38
|26
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5/8/2023
|35
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|25
|14
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5/2/2023
|38
|24
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|40
|26
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|34
|12
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|26
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|29
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/2/2023
|41
|30
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
