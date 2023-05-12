RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 112-103 win over the Heat, Barrett had 26 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we look at Barrett's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 20.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA 28.5 27.4 27.8 PR 25.5 24.6 24.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

Barrett is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 38 26 7 2 3 1 0 5/8/2023 35 24 4 3 3 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 1 2 0 0 5/2/2023 38 24 3 3 5 0 0 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

