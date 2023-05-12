Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) and the New York Yankees (21-18) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Trevor Kelley (0-1) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 30 times and won 19, or 63.3%, of those games.

New York has a record of 7-1 when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 170 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule