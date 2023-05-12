Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rays have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 8 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York games have gone over the run total five times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 8.6 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 19 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (63.3%).

New York has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 63.6% chance to win.

In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-22-1).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-9 7-9 12-5 9-13 16-14 5-4

