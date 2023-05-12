Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will meet Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth-best in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

New York ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).

The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

New York has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.223).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (5-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.09 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Cole has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt

