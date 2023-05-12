Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rays on May 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Wander Franco and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 32-year-old's 2.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.006 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 7
|5.0
|8
|6
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 16
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 35 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.344/.463 on the season.
- Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 42 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .296/.384/.458 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 47 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .318/.374/.554 slash line on the season.
- Franco will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has seven doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 20 RBI (41 total hits).
- He's slashed .313/.420/.573 so far this year.
- Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
