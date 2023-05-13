Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees and starter Nestor Cortes Jr. on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 108 extra-base hits, New York ranks 15th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

New York has scored 176 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Cortes (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In seven starts this season, Cortes has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos

