The Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) and the New York Yankees (22-18) will go head to head on Saturday, May 13 at Yankee Stadium, with Shane McClanahan getting the nod for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 1.76 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 28, or 77.8%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 27-4 record (winning 87.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

