The Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) will look to Josh Lowe, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the New York Yankees (22-18) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 1.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2, 4.74 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 1.76 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

During seven games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Cortes heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Cortes is looking to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (7-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, a 2.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.130 in eight games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.76), 33rd in WHIP (1.130), and sixth in K/9 (11.3).

