Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) and the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (185 total, 4.5 per game).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Trevor Kelley
|May 13
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Lodolo
