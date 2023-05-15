When the Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) and New York Yankees (23-19) meet at Rogers Centre on Monday, May 15, Alek Manoah will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Yankees will send Jimmy Cordero to the hill. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-3 (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL East +550 - 3rd

