The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the New York Yankees (23-19) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-3) to the mound, while Jimmy Cordero (3-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jimmy Cordero

Cordero will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

The 31-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.

He has a 2.81 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .175 against him over his 15 games this season.

Jimmy Cordero vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have scored 192 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .258 batting average while hitting 44 home runs (16th in the league).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah (1-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.83 and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Manoah has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 59th, 1.659 WHIP ranks 75th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 58th.

Alek Manoah vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB with 192 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 60 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-23 with a double in seven innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.