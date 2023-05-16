The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader take the field at Rogers Centre against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The favored Blue Jays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +155. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SN1

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

The previous 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. New York games have finished above the total nine times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 43 chances.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 8-9 13-6 11-13 18-15 6-4

