How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Gausman is set to start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.
- Fueled by 120 extra-base hits, New York ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- New York has scored 199 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- New York has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (2-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.
- German has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jimmy Cordero
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Luke Weaver
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Hunter Greene
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Hunter Greene
