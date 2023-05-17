Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +100. An 8-run total is listed in this contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Games involving the Yankees have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in New York's past 10 games has been 8.6, a stretch in which the Yankees and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 31 total times this season. They've gone 20-11 in those games.

New York has an 18-9 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

New York has played in 44 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-22-1).

The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 9-9 13-6 12-13 19-15 6-4

