Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

7:07 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 65 total home runs.

New York ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Yankees are 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

New York's 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.246).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (5-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cole has six quality starts this year.

Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Luke Weaver 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Hunter Greene 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Domingo Germán Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish

