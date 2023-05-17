How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Rogers Centre.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- New York ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .420.
- The Yankees are 21st in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- New York's 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.246).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (5-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cole has six quality starts this year.
- Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jimmy Cordero
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Luke Weaver
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Hunter Greene
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
