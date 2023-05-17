Gleyber Torres will lead the charge for the New York Yankees (25-19) on Wednesday, May 17, when they square off against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) at Rogers Centre at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-120). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.22 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.49 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have an 18-9 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total each time.

The Blue Jays have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 5-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL East +550 - 3rd

