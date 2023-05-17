Gleyber Torres and Bo Bichette are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre on Wednesday (starting at 7:07 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Torres Stats

Torres has 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .257/.348/.441 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 13 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashed .308/.390/.522 so far this year.

Rizzo brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 13 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Rays May. 12 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 vs. Rays May. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (5-2) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bassitt has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 36th, 1.061 WHIP ranks 21st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 49th.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 12 9.0 2 0 0 8 2 at Pirates May. 5 7.0 4 0 0 5 4 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 5.0 2 4 4 7 4 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 6.1 3 2 2 4 3 at Astros Apr. 18 6.1 3 0 0 5 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 57 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .322/.368/.514 so far this year.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 13 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

