Aaron Judge rides a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (25-19) game against the Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.22 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (5-0) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.22 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gerrit Cole vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 11th in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.410) and 45 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 4-for-20 with two doubles in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.49 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw nine scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 34-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .178 to opposing batters.

Bassitt is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Bassitt is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.49), 21st in WHIP (1.061), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.