Heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 18 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Lakers after a 132-126 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Anthony Davis scored 40 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets have been scoring 117.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets score 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Lakers are posting 114.3 points per game, compared to their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

