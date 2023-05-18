Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total is listed for the game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -130 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.

New York has a record of 4-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 45 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-10 9-10 13-6 12-14 19-16 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.