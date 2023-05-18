The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bo Bichette, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .248/.339/.427 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 13 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a slash line of .302/.390/.512 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 13 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Rays May. 12 2-for-4 2 2 3 8

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (3-3) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Berrios has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.70), 44th in WHIP (1.283), and 34th in K/9 (8.6).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 13 5.2 6 2 2 3 3 at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has collected 58 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .319/.364/.505 on the year.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 13 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 49 hits with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .312/.385/.516 slash line on the season.

Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Braves May. 13 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

