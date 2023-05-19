Friday's game features the New York Yankees (26-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 19.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (1-4) for the Yankees and Ben Lively (1-1) for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 32 times and won 20, or 62.5%, of those games.

New York has a record of 8-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

New York has scored 209 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule